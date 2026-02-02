‘Exceptional’ rainfall brings one of wettest Januarys on record for many

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An “exceptional” amount of rain led to last month being the second wettest January on record in Northern Ireland and the sixth wettest in southern England, figures show.

Northern Ireland experienced 70% more rainfall than the long-term average – with 195.6mm falling across the month, according to provisional data from the Met Office.

This was enough to make it the wettest January since 1877, when 197.1mm was measured, and the second wettest since comparable records began in 1836.

Southern England saw 74% more rainfall than is typical for the month, with 136.8mm – enough to rank it the sixth wettest on record for the area.

England as a whole saw 50% more than average, with 124.2mm, ranking as the 15th wettest.

Last month saw a string of low-pressure weather systems move across the UK from the Atlantic, with repeated outbreaks of wet and windy conditions.

Three named storms – Goretti, Ingrid and Chandra – all brought downpours to many areas, leading to flooding and widespread travel disruption.

Storm Chandra delivered enough rain on January 26 to see a handful of sites record their highest ever daily rainfall for the month, with Katesbridge in County Down measuring 100.8mm, easily beating the previous site record of 38.2mm in January 2005.

The same day also saw Cardinham in Cornwall, Hurn in Dorset and both Dunkeswell Aerodrome and Plymouth Mountbatten in Devon all exceed their previous daily rainfall records for the month.

At a county level, Cornwall in south-west England and County Down in Northern Ireland both experienced their wettest January on record.

Met Office science manager Dr Amy Doherty said: “January has been exceptionally wet because we’ve seen a very persistent Atlantic weather pattern.

“A strong jet stream has repeatedly steered low-pressure systems towards the UK, bringing frequent spells of rain and wind.

“With little opportunity for drier conditions in between, the ground has become saturated, so even moderate rainfall has had a greater impact.

“This succession of Atlantic systems is the main reason rainfall totals this month are well above average for many areas.”