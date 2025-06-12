UK ministers confident post-Brexit trade friction will be eased by deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK Government ministers have expressed confidence that post-Brexit trade friction between Northern Ireland and Great Britain will be eased by a deal with the EU.

The movement of trade was one of the main discussions at the first meeting of the East-West Council to take place in Northern Ireland on Thursday, which was also attended by members of Intertrade UK.

Earlier this month the UK Government said border checks on fruit and vegetables imported from the EU will be scrapped, to ease trade, ahead of its new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) deal with the EU.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn, Northern Ireland Office minister Fleur Anderson and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden held discussions with First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at the Custom House in Belfast on Thursday.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr McFadden said the main topics were ensuring smooth trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the new Connect Fund to support community groups.

He said he believed the recent agreement between the UK and EU will “go a long way” to reducing friction and restoring the free flow of trade.

Mr Benn also expressed confidence the flow of trade will be smoothed.

“It comes after a very busy period with the negotiation of the new relationship with the European Union, and one of the issues we discussed was the beneficial impact an SPS deal will have on the flow of the agrifood and plant products from GB to Northern Ireland,” he said.

He added: “The new Government was elected in July, we came in and said we want to build a closer, better relationship with the EU and you saw the result of that in the agreement that was reached at the summit a few weeks ago.

“And for Northern Ireland the single most important part of that agreement was to work together to get an SPS agreement in place because that would deal with a lot of the things that people are having to cope with at the moment in respect of agri food products and plants moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

“I hope that will give businesses real hope for the future, and we want to get on and put that new SPS scheme in place as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile Ms Anderson announced the Connect Fund, which will provide awards from a funding pot of up to £1 million to support groups working in sectors which directly affect Northern Ireland communities.

It will be open to groups seeking to strengthening east-west connections, with bids are invited for between £300 and £50,000.

Ms Anderson said it will “support better connections between community groups and individuals of all ages between Northern Ireland and Great Britain”.“I ran a community centre before I was an MP and so I know the value that this funding will bring,” she said.

“I urge local community and voluntary groups in Northern Ireland to apply to take part in this great opportunity, and look forward to the positive changes which this fund will bring to communities in the coming years.”