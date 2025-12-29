Northern Ireland’s chief nursing officer made OBE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s chief nursing officer has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list.

Professor Maria McIlgorm was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to nursing and midwifery.

Professor McIlgorm has more than 40 years’ experience in nursing across community and hospital settings, in professional, operational and strategic roles.

She has been the chief nursing officer (CNO) in the Department of Health since 2022.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said he is “delighted” that Professor McIlgorm has been recognised for her services to women’s healthcare.

He said: “She has displayed an exceptional level of professionalism and commitment throughout her career, and this is a very well-deserved honour.

“She has made a real difference to health and social care across the United Kingdom. During her time as CNO in Northern Ireland, she has implemented key policies to enhance patient experience and also empowered nurses and midwifery professionals to deliver improvements in the quality of care.

“It is hugely comforting to have someone of Maria’s knowledge and experience to advise me on all matters concerning nursing and midwifery.”

Professor McIlgorm said she feels “humbled” and thanked her colleagues in Northern Ireland, Scotland and other parts of the UK.

She said: “It is a privilege and an honour to have served as the chief nursing officer for Northern Ireland for the last four years.

“I am proud to have worked as both a nurse and midwife throughout my career and to have worked alongside so many dedicated and committed teams and individuals who do so much for so many, often beyond the call of duty.”

Mr Nesbitt also congratulated HSC staff recognised on the New Year Honours list.

He said: “Being bestowed an honour by His Majesty The King is a significant achievement. It reflects real dedication and commitment to serving society and I am delighted that you have been recognised in this way.”