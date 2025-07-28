Fourth person dies following shooting in Co Fermanagh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fourth person has died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday.

Police said Ian Rutledge, 43, died following the incident in Maguiresbridge.

The agricultural contractor had been in hospital.

Vanessa Whyte, 45, a vet originally from Co Clare, her son James, 14, and daughter Sara, 13, previously died following the same incident at a property in the Drummeer Road on Wednesday morning.

Two people died at the scene, while a third died in hospital hours later.

A prayer service took place for the Ms Whyte in Barefield, Co Clare on Sunday, following a community vigil in Maguiresbridge last Friday.

A funeral service is expected to take place in Co Clare later this week.

A murder investigation was launched last week.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said last week that all four were members of the same household and all four suffered gunshot wounds.

They said then that a triple murder and attempted suicide was one line of inquiry.

On Saturday, the PSNI issued an appeal for information involving the movements of a vehicle.

They have asked anyone who saw a silver Mercedes saloon car being driven in the Clones Road area of Newtownbutler, or between Maguiresbridge and Newtownbutler, on the evening of Tuesday July 22 to call detectives on 101.

On Monday night, the PSNI said Mr Rutledge had been in hospital in a serious condition and died that evening.

“Detectives have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward,” the police spokesperson said.