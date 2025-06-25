Police investigate after red kite found fatally poisoned in Co Down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Northern Ireland have launched an investigation after a red kite was found fatally poisoned in Co Down.

A police spokesperson said tests have confirmed the legally protected bird, which was found dead near Loughbrickland, had been poisoned.

It was discovered on land in the Tullymore Road area at the end of December, and has been found to have died by what police believe to have been targeted poisoning using the rodenticide Chloralose and the insecticide Bendiocarb.

Red kites previously had vanished entirely from Northern Ireland due to illegal persecution 200 years ago, and were re-introduced in 2008.

Mr McDowell said red kites, along with all birds of prey, are protected in Northern Ireland under the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order.

He said this case is “not the first time we have had reports of this nature in this same area”.

“Two ravens were also recently found dead having been poisoned using similar chemicals, and it saddens me that these incredible birds are being intentionally killed,” he said.

Those found guilty of persecution of protected birds of prey can face a custodial sentence and/or fines of up to £5,000 per offence.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) along with Northern Ireland Environment Agency has conducted a number of inquiries along with a site visit, and utilised the technical and advisory support of the UK’s National Wildlife Crime Unit throughout the time since the discovery of the red kite.

Officers have also worked with colleagues in the Health and Safety Executive and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development to identify poisons being used.

Mr McDowell added: “Our Operation Raptor, Peregrine Watch, is an initiative between the PAW Bird of Prey Sub Group and our Air Support Unit, working alongside local police officers, which uses drones to monitor and protect the nesting sites of birds of prey, and is a direct result of birds being targeted, just like in this case, with very serious and dangerous substances in a number of areas across Northern Ireland.

“Along with our partners we will continue to investigate wildlife crime and seek to prevent further instances, whilst bringing offenders to justice.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said: “The intentional poisoning wildlife and birds is abhorrent.

“Supplying, storing (being in possession of) or using a Plant Protection Product (PPP), that has been banned, is an offence.

“It is also an offence to use an authorised PPP in contravention of the conditions and the specific restrictions established by the authorisation and specified on the product label.

“If convicted of committing an offence, fines will incur.”

Wildlife crime can be reported by calling 101, or a report can be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.