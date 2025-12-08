Storm Bram: Island of Ireland warned to brace for strong winds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Status orange wind warnings have been announced for 11 counties in the Republic of Ireland, with the entire island facing other weather advisories.

Storm Bram is to bring very strong winds, high coastal water levels, and periods of heavy rainfall to Ireland from late on Monday night through until Tuesday.

After a week of persistent rain, Irish forecasting agency Met Eireann said soils across the country are already highly saturated and many rivers are approaching bank full conditions, so any additional rainfall is likely to result in surface and river flooding from Tuesday.

Forecasters said Storm Bram will bring very strong to gale force southerly winds as they announced a status yellow wind warning for the entirety of the Republic.

It said this would bring difficult travel conditions and flying debris between 3am and 9pm on Tuesday.

Two separate status orange wind warnings are in place for very strong to gale force winds in coastal counties.

The first warning – for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford – is in place between 7am and 3pm on Tuesday.

The second warning – for Clare, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo – will be in effect between 10am and 6pm.

Met Eireann advises that both carry the potential impacts of flooding of low-lying coastal areas, wave overtopping, difficult travel conditions, and impacts to outdoor events.

Meteorologist Matthew Martin said: “Flooding impacts are expected as the rain will fall on already saturated ground and many rivers are currently approaching bank full conditions.

“We are in a period of high astronomical tides, which will coincide with the strong, potentially onshore winds, so coastal flooding is likely.

“We echo the well-known advice of the Irish Coast Guard: ‘Stay back, stay high, stay dry’.”

In addition, a status yellow rain warning will be in place between 9pm on Monday and 9am on Tuesday with heavy rain falling on already saturated ground in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, and Waterford.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has announced a status yellow wind warning for the entire region between 9am and 9pm on Tuesday.

It advised the public to expect delays to transport services and further warned that cancellations are possible. It added that there was a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as damage to buildings and power outages.

Forecasters said gusts of around 50-60 mph are possible fairly widely across the region, and potentially in excess of 70mph for some exposed headlands and areas of high ground.