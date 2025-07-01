Remains discovered on Scottish beach ‘linked to body found in Northern Ireland’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A human leg which was discovered on a beach in South Ayrshire two weeks ago is understood to relate to a body found in a coastal part of Northern Ireland in May.

The limb was found on Prestwick beach on June 10, prompting Police Scotland to launch an investigation.

The force has now said the remains are those of “a missing person from outside of Scotland”.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has also said the remains of a man whose body was found in Millisle, County Down, have been identified.

Glasgow Live reported the Prestwick beach discovery is understood to be linked to the body found in Northern Ireland.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.45am on Tuesday June 10, we received a report that human remains had been discovered on Prestwick beach in Ayrshire.

“The remains have now been identified as those of a missing person from outside of Scotland.

“The relevant police service has been informed.”

The PSNI said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

The police force said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that the body found in the Donaghadee Road area of Millisle on Wednesday May 21 has been identified.

“The remains were determined to be male and police are engaging with the family of the deceased.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Police do not currently believe the deceased person is from Northern Ireland.