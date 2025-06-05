Northern Ireland public wants to see action on child poverty – survey finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most of the Northern Ireland public want to see government take action to address child poverty, new research has found.

The provision of affordable childcare is the most popular measure among people in the region according to the poll carried out by LucidTalk for Save The Children NI.

The charity also challenged the Stormont Executive to unveil the details of their anti-poverty strategy, which was agreed last month.

The poll found that most believe child poverty has got worse, with 80% blaming that on the high cost of living, 49% pointing to a lack of affordable housing and 37% cited low wages and poor job opportunities.

Recent figures from the Department for Communities (DfC) suggest that around 22% of children in Northern Ireland are growing up in poverty.

The research also found that the public expects leadership from Westminster and Stormont to address child poverty.

Some 70% indicated they see the UK Government as very responsible, with 66% believing Stormont is very responsible for tackling it. This comes after a previous poll revealed only 5% believe politicians are taking significant and effective action.

Findings indicate that the Northern Ireland public want to see practical solutions to reduce costs and improve stability for families.

This includes 67% wanting affordable childcare for all, 66% calling for more social housing, 67% better pay and conditions for workers, 64% seeking extra funding for schools in poorer areas and 60% in favour of universal free school meals.

Meanwhile 46% favoured increases in child related benefits and 40% wanted increases to parental leave.

Head of Save the Children NI Peter Bryson said the research underlines that people want to see action on child poverty.

“Clearly people in Northern Ireland see child poverty as a core issue and want to see ambition and action from our political leaders when it comes to tackling it,” he said.

“What we see in these findings is that the public don’t want the Executive to repeat the mistakes of the past.

“We urge the Executive to immediately publish details of the Anti-Poverty Strategy so it can be scrutinised.

“People want an ambitious plan that sets out concrete targets, realistic objectives and tangible steps to bring about transformation for the one in four children here who live daily with the limiting realities of poverty.”