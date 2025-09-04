Assessment of Northern Ireland’s gender identity services ordered

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An assessment has been ordered of Northern Ireland’s gender identity services provision.

Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said he has asked Baroness Hilary Cass, who led the national Independent Review of Gender Identity Services for Children and Young People, to lead the assessment starting in November.

It is also to consider the proposed Regional Lifespan Gender Service, combining the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) Knowing Our Identity Team and the Adult Gender Service into one model.

Mr Nesbitt described Dr Cass, who delivered a review into gender identity services for young people across the UK, as “eminently qualified”.

“Whilst understandably much of the focus of her report centred on the recommendation on puberty blockers – which Northern Ireland rightly adopted – she also came to other important conclusions,” he said.

“In finding that most young people experiencing gender-related distress would not benefit from a medical pathway she instead called for a much stronger focus across the UK on psychological support, as well as a more holistic approach to care.

“That is exactly what I want Northern Ireland to be delivering.

“Much of the previously approved £806,000 business case for the new Lifespan Gender Service is to invest in new and additional psychological and psychiatric support, as well as a greater multi-disciplinary approach. From my reading of the Cass Review that is exactly the direction of travel she has recommended.”

He added: “While I am content with the process undertaken to develop the revised service, in response to a number of questions being raised, I believe an independent expert assessment of the service may go some way to address these issues.

“I am delighted that Baroness Cass has agreed to complete that assessment which will commence in November 2025.”