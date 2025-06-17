Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman takes temporary leave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman has announced she is taking a temporary leave of absence.

Marie Anderson said she has delegated authority in her office’s chief executive and senior staff to ensure the work examining complaints around the conduct of police in the region can continue in her absence.

It comes following the conclusion of an independent investigation into events relating to an incident at a property linked to Ms Anderson in Holywood, Co Down in 2023.

Police Service of Northern Ireland officers went to the property at about 6.30pm on Saturday September 23 2023, after a report of a domestic incident.

A man was arrested as part of the inquiry and later released pending a report to prosecutors.

A file was subsequently sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and a caution issued to the man who had been arrested.

West Midlands Police were then tasked with investigating further aspects of the incident.

They concluded their investigation earlier this month, and a file of evidence was sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

On Tuesday, Ms Anderson said she has taken the decision to take a leave of absence due to “current commentary”.

“Although I had decided to retire in December this year, which would have allowed me to fulfil my commitments to delivering the outcomes of investigations to a number of bereaved families, it has become increasingly clear that current commentary is detracting from the focus of that work,” she said.

“I am extremely grateful to those families who put their trust in me, and it is their interests which are at the heart of my decision today to take a temporary leave of absence with immediate effect.”

She went on: “In my absence, I am delegating authority to my chief executive and senior staff as appropriate.

“This will ensure the vital work of the office continues, as there is no legal provision for the office to function without a Police Ombudsman.

“I have every confidence in all my staff and know they will work diligently and am grateful for their support in recent times.”