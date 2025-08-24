Man who died in ‘workplace accident’ at funfair named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who died after suffering serious head injuries in a “workplace accident” at a funfair has been named by police.

Emergency services rushed to the Spanish City Summer Funfair in Whitley Bay in North Tyneside on Saturday after being alerted at 2.15pm that a man had been injured.

He was treated at the scene but declared dead a short time later.

The man suffered “serious head injuries”, Northumbria Police said.

He has now been named as Corrie Lee Stavers, 28, and is originally from the Sunderland area, the force said.

The funfair, which is in Whitley Bay’s Spanish City Plaza area, has been shut for the remainder of the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and is assisting in the investigation to establish what happened, police said.

Mr Stavers’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

In a statement released by police, his family said: “It’s with broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our beloved Corrie has passed away.

“He was tragically taken from us in an accident while working on a fairground ride. None of us were prepared for this, and the pain of losing him so suddenly is impossible to put into words.

“Our lives will never be the same without him, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever.

“We love you endlessly, Corrie, and we miss you more than words can ever say.

“You’re with our mam now – rest in peace Corrie.”

The family have asked for privacy.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police by sending them a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report form functions on the force’s website.

They can also call the force on 101 and quote the reference number NP-20250823-0616.