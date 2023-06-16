Nottingham attack – latest: University says it’s ‘devastated’ that suspect named is former student
Thousands gather to pay respects to victims Grace Kumar, Barnaby Webber, and Ian Coates
The crowd stood in a minute’s silence at the vigil
The suspect in the Nottingham attacks – identied as Valdo Amissao Mendes Calocane – is a former engineering student at the same university as two of his victims, according to the police.
The University of Nottingham said in a statement: “We are devastated that the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student. The police have confirmed that this is not believed to be connected with the attack. Our focus remains on supporting the family and friends of Barney and Grace and our wider community. We will continue to support the police in any way we can.”
Meanwhile, the mothers of two students stabbed to death in Tuesday’s Nottingham knife and van rampage have urged the city to “hold no hate” at an emotional vigil.
Thousands of people gathered in the city centre to pay their respects to Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber, both 19, and Ian Coates, 65, who were all fatally stabbed.
Detectives were granted a further 36 hours to quiz a former University of Nottingham student arrested on suspicion of murder.
Suspect studied at the same university as two of his victims
The suspect in the Nottingham attacks Valdo Amissao Mendes Calocane studied engineering at the same university as two of his victims, it was reported.
The man who allegedly knifed two university students and a school caretaker to death in Nottingham earlier this week.
Nottingham attack suspect was a 'polite churchgoer from a good family'
The suspect in the Nottingham attacks was a “polite churchgoer from a good family”, according to one of his neighbours.
Valdo Amissao Mendes Calocane grew up in Haverfordwest, West Wales and was “very bright” and “been lovely neighbours for years”, the Mirror quoted a neighbour Marlene Raymond, 55, as saying.
“I can picture the eldest boy now in his school uniform, he was very smart and handsome. I haven’t seen the oldest boy for some time - since he went away to college or uni. They are very clever, all of them are polite and intelligent children.”
Mother’s heartrending tribute before crowds
The crowd applauded as Emma Webber pleaded with people to “hold no hate” relating to colour, sex or religion.
Nottingham unites in grief
Nottingham remained a city in grief on Thursday, still yet to come to terms with a tragedy that shocked the country, writes Holly Evans:
Thousands attended a vigil in memory of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates
We stand with families and friends, says council leader
Councillor David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, told the vigil: “We stand shoulder to shoulder as we respond to the shocking violence witnessed in our streets this week.
“We stand with the families and friends of two of our students, Grace and Barnaby, who’ve had their lives cut short at a time when they should have been celebrating the completion of their first year of studies at Nottingham University; and also with the family and colleagues of one of our public servants, Ian, who has also lost his life after many years of serving several schools in our city as their site manager.
“We also stand with those who were injured in the city centre early on Tuesday morning who are being treated in hospital and with those who are caring for them.”
Man still in serious condition after van driven at him
Nottinghamshire Police say a man remains in a serious condition in hospital after the van was driven at him in Milton Street.
The force has referred a further incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog after a marked police car followed the vehicle for a short distance before it struck another two pedestrians in Sherwood Street.
The IOPC confirmed it was “assessing the referral to decide what further action may be required.”
The 31-year-old suspect was arrested at 5.30am when the van was eventually stopped.
Pensioner came face-to-face with suspect who tried to break in
In case you missed it: A pensioner in a care home came face-to-face with a man suspected to be behind the triple murders as he attempted to break into his bedroom:
CCTV shows the man peering through the ground floor window before being shooed away by a staff member
Victim’s father saved lives of teens stabbed in gang attack
The father of a victim of the Nottingham attacks is a hero doctor who saved three teens’ lives after a gang attack in Essex:
Grace's parents are both doctors and it has been revealed that her father, Dr Sajoy Kumar, saved the lives of three teens who were knifed in 2009. He was even awarded an MBE in 2011 for his efforts, The Sun reports. The incident happened at the Larkshall Medical Centre in Chingford, causing the surgery to be closed after a major incident was declared. Two of the victims, aged 15 and 16, were knifed in the chest while the third, aged 17, was stabbed in the abdomen. At the time, Dr Kumar told the press: "We thought the two guys might have collapsed lungs because they were having trouble breathing, and they were really scared and in a state of emotion." Grace's family paid tribute to the medical student whose ambition was to become a doctor like her father. Speaking to the Mail Online, her family said: "She will be so dearly missed. We were so incredibly proud of Grace's achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She was resilient and wise beyond her years. "Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing topflight hockey at university. "She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends." A vigil was held at Nottingham University's main campus yesterday and relatives of Grace and Barnaby could be seen embracing, The Mirror reports. Speaking at the vigil, Grace's father said: "Everyone here I really, really want to thank you for your support, for taking the time to be here. "All of you guys, everywhere that I see, a sea of people, such a lovely sign of the university and the bond you have. "Look after your friends and look after people around you. It is so important."
Ashes rivals unite in honour of Nottingham victims
England and Australia will wear black armbands on day one of the LV= Insurance Ashes:
The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the mark of respect on the first day of the first Test at Edgbaston.
Thousands gather for city-centre vigil
Thousands gathered to pay their respects to the two students and school caretaker:
The gathering in the city’s Market Square heard emotional tributes from friends and colleagues of the trio.