A police officer is in a critical condition after getting hit by a train while trying to save a distressed man who was on the tracks in Nottinghamshire.

Officers were deployed to a residential area in Balderton over concerns for a man’s safety just before 7pm on Thursday 24 August.

During the incident, a police officer was hit by a train and left with serious injuries. He has been transported to Queen’s Medical Centre.

The man on the railway lines is also injured but it is not thought his injuries are life-threatening. He was also transported to hospital.

Kate Meynell, Nottinghamshire Police chief constable, said: “This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital. We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.

“This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.”

She added: “I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident.

“Officers and police staff put themselves in danger every day to keep the public safe and from harm and I personally want to say how eternally grateful and proud I am of them all.”

More to follow on this breaking news story...