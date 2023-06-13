Nottingham incident – latest: Major police incident declared as multiple roads closed
Emergency services including police officers and fire service stationed at several locations across city centre
A major incident has been declared in the centre of Nottingham as several roads have been closed by police
The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it has suspended all services due to “major police incidents around the city and suburbs”.
In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Nottinghamshire Police said officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance at several locations, including the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street.
The statement read: “There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.
“We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.”
Roads cordoned off include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.
Chief Inspector Neil Humphries said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.
“Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”
Police have not yet confirmed the cause of the incident.
Nottingham tram network suspended amid serious incident
In a separate statement, NET advised travellers that NCT buses are accepting its tickets and passes, while EMR trains are also accepting its tickets and passes between Hucknall and Beeston, and Nottingham station.
Pictures show scene in Nottingham city centre
Police cordon off scene of ‘major incident’ in Nottingham
Emergency services seen on scene in Nottingham city centre
Videos shared on social media show emergency services including police officers and the fire service are stationed at several locations across the city centre.
Local residents post footage of police cordon
Local residents have taken to social media to post videos of the police cordon in Nottingham city centre.
Major incident declared in Nottingham as multiple roads closed
