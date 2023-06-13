✕ Close A major incident has been declared in the centre of Nottingham as several roads have been closed by police

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A major incident has been declared in the centre of Nottingham as several roads have been closed by police.

Emergency services including police officers and the fire service are stationed at several locations across the city centre.

The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it has suspended all services due to “major police incidents around the city and suburbs”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Nottinghamshire Police said officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance at several locations, including the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street.

The statement read: “There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.

“We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.”

Roads cordoned off include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.

“Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”

Police have not yet confirmed the cause of the incident.