Major incident declared in Nottingham as multiple roads closed

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A major incident has been declared in the centre Nottingham as several roads have been closed by police.

Emergency services including police officers and the fire service are stationed at several locations across the city centre.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.

A major incident has been declared by police in Nottingham (PA)

“Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”

Are you in the area? Get in touch at maryam.zakir-hussain@independent.co.uk

Police officers are stationed across several locations around Nottingham city centre (PA)

The following roads are closed while Nottinghamshire Police carry out investigations:

Ilkeston Road

Milton Street

Magdala Road

Maples Street

Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city

Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street

The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it has suspended all services due to “major police incidents around the city and suburbs”.

In a separate statement, NET advised travellers that NCT buses are accepting its tickets and passes, while EMR trains are also accepting its tickets and passes between Hucknall and Beeston, and Nottingham station.

An eye witness told Channel 4’s Darshna Soni that she saw “a man in a white van in Nottingham city centre run into two people, a man and a woman. She says there was a police car following the van, no flashing lights.”

The witness added the driver of the white van “noticed the police” was behind him and then “ran into the man and woman”.

This has not been confirmed by the police.

Police have not yet announced the cause of the major incident (PA)

Local resident Glen Gretton said he was woken up at around 5am on Tuesday morning by the sounds of a series of police cars passing his home.

The 46-year-old delivery driver, who lives in a flat in Mansfield Road in Sherwood, said: “I heard a police car go past. It was driving extremely quickly, followed by another one, another one.

“They just kept coming so I knew something quite major ... was happening somewhere around the city centre.”

More follows on this breaking news story...