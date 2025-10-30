EE most complained about supplier for broadband, pay-TV and landline – Ofcom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EE was Britain’s most complained about provider across broadband, landline and pay-TV services between April and June, latest Ofcom figures show.

The watchdog said it marked the first time since late 2023 that one provider was the worst performer across three different services.

Plusnet was the least complained about fixed broadband provider for the second quarter running.

But Ofcom said EE was among the least complained about mobile providers, alongside Tesco Mobile and Vodafone, while it added that EE saw its complaints numbers either fall or remain the same as the previous quarter.

Three UK – which merged with Vodafone earlier this year in a deal worth £16.5 billion – was the most complained about mobile provider, although Ofcom said the gap between the providers was so small it meant it was hard to “meaningfully differentiate” between them.

Ofcom publishes figures for complaints it receives about the UK’s main landline, mobile broadband and pay-TV providers every quarter.

Overall, it said complaint numbers fell since the first three months of 2025 and are now at the lowest – or joint lowest – level on record.

Complaints about fixed broadband, landline, and pay-TV dropped, although it saw grievances about pay-monthly mobile services remain the same.

It said EE’s customers across broadband, landline and pay-TV mainly complained about faults, service quality and getting connected, as well as concerns over how grievances are handled and the service they receive when changing provider.

Across landline, Utility Warehouse was the least complained about once again, maintaining this now for 18 months running, while TalkTalk received the fewest complaints for pay-TV services.

Cristina Luna-Esteban, Ofcom’s director of consumers and retail markets, said: “We’re pleased to see the continued reductions in complaints that we’ve received.

“In fact, complaints across all services are at the lowest or joint lowest levels we’ve ever seen.

“This is a significant benchmark, and we hope this positive momentum continues, for the benefit of customers now and in the future.”

EE and Three have been approached for comment.