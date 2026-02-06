Ofsted school inspection shake-up will include one major change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The impact of Ofsted’s new school inspection system on headteachers’ mental health will now be monitored following an agreement with the watchdog.

Ofsted and the school leaders’ union NAHT will collaborate to assess how the updated report card system affects headteacher wellbeing.

This move comes after the NAHT repeatedly raised concerns, and after Ofsted scrapped single-word judgments in 2024 amid criticism of the framework following headteacher Ruth Perry’s death.

Ms Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Berkshire primary school from its highest rating of “outstanding” to its lowest rating, “inadequate”, over safeguarding concerns.

NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman said: “It is crucial that we have independent data that gives clear and honest feedback from leaders who have experienced inspection.

“We look forward to working with Ofsted and (Department for Education) officials through the new advisory group to ensure that school leader wellbeing is being prioritised and action taken to support and protect them before, during and after the inspection process.”

Headteacher Ruth Perry took her own life in 2023 ( University of Reading )

Ofsted and the DfE will be members of an advisory group established by NAHT that will examine data on the rollout of the new inspection system and wellbeing.

The group will be chaired by Sinead McBrearty, chief executive of charity Education Support, whose independent review of the new system warned it would create more anxiety for leaders.

Sir Martyn Oliver, chief inspector of Ofsted, said the watchdog is keen to use data to see where any improvement can be made.

“We want to hear feedback, make improvements and work together to secure a better future for children,” he added.

The new report cards were rolled out from November 2025.

NAHT’s bid to bring a legal challenge against Ofsted’s new system for grading schools was dismissed at the High Court last year.

Last month, an NAHT poll found nearly one in two (45 per cent) school leaders said they needed mental health support in the past year.