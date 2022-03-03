Oil prices – live: UK petrol hits record high as Russia Ukraine war adds to cost of living crisis
Price of fuel shoots up as oil price continues to climb amid Putin’s war with Ukraine
UK petrol prices hit a new high of 151.67p per litre amid Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.
The conflict has sent the price of oil soaring and Brent crude - the benchmark - had the cost of a barrel at nearly $114 per barrel earlier on Thursday - the highest level since 2014.
This is in turn affecting the cost of petrol in the UK, which hit new highs on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the UK is on course to spend £6.3m per day on imports of Russian gas, potentially helping to fund the war in Ukraine, according to new analysis.
Around 4 per cent of the UK's gas demand is covered by Russian imports. At current high prices, that equates to £2.3bn in a year, The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit calculated.
UK spending millions on Russian gas and oil imports
The UK is on course to spend £6.3m per day on imports of Russian gas, potentially helping to fund the war in Ukraine, according to new analysis.
Around 4 per cent of the UK’s gas demand is covered by Russian imports.
At current high prices, that equates to £2.3bn in a year, The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) calculated.
Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, Head of Analysis at the ECIU said: “Although not at the same level of some other European countries, the UK has been spending billions of pounds on Russian gas that could now be being used to fund Putin’s war in Ukraine.
“This is another reason why the UK needs to break its dependency on gas and insulating our homes, deploying electric heat pumps and shifting from gas power stations to renewables is the way to do it.”
Petrol prices hit new record high
Fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 151.67p on Tuesday, up from 151.16p on Monday.
Neil Lancefield has the story:
Petrol prices hit new record high
The average cost of a litre at UK forecourts was 151.67p on Tuesday, with diesel at 155.23p.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of oil prices, as Putin’s war with Ukraine sends prices soaring.
Stay tuned and we’ll bring you updates throughout the day.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies