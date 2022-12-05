Cost of living campaign passes £3 million thanks to £500,000 from Neptune Energy

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Independent’s Christmas Appeal to help people on the breadline cope better with the cost of living crisis burst through the £3m mark today, thanks to a £500,000 donation from Neptune Energy.

The London-based oil and gas firm is backing our partnership with The Childhood Trust and the money will fund charities that provide support to the most disadvantaged children in the capital.

It follows the announcement last week that The Childhood Trust had pledged £500k to our appeal and the Westminster Foundation £100k.

Together with the £2m raised in the first week or our appeal in partnership with Comic Relief, who pledged £1m – followed by six-figure donations from Sainsbury’s, Amazon, British Airways and eBay – the grand total raised now exceeds £3m.

Neptune Energy CEO Pete Jones said: “We are proud to work with The Childhood Trust and support their vital work in partnership with The Independent and the Evening Standard.

“We’re urging others to support this cause. Our support isn’t just about giving money. Our colleagues will be working hand in hand with the Trust’s teams on a number of projects across London in the weeks ahead, providing on-the-ground help as well as much-needed funding.

“In unprecedented times, it’s right that we do all we can for those who need help most. If more join us in supporting the On the Breadline campaign, we can make sure we help as many children as possible this winter and make a real difference.”

( Independent)

Appeal in a nutshell

Our Cost of Living Christmas Appeal, On the Breadline, has partnered with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust, a charity that helps children in poverty in London.

Donations made into our partnership with The Childhood Trust will be given out in grants to organisations that help children in poverty in London.

Donations made into our partnership with Comic Relief will go to organisations across the UK (including London) helping people on the breadline of all ages cope with the cost of living.

How you can help

To donate to the Childhood Trust, click here.

To help children affected by the cost of living crisis who live in London, donate here.

To help children and communities affected by the cost of living crisis wherever they live in the UK, donate here.