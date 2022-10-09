Woman, 22, killed as car mounts kerb and hits pedestrians outside takeaway

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A young woman has been killed after a car mounted a kerb and hit pedestrians outside a takeaway in Shropshire.

Officers were called to the scene at Willow Street in Oswestry following the incident at around 2.50 am, where two pedestrians were struck outside the Grill Out takeaway.

Both pedestrians were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance.

The 22-year-old woman died shortly after arriving at the hospital while the second person sustained minor injuries.

Police have said the family of the young woman has been informed.

The scene has been cordoned off by police and Willow Street remains closed.

Police believe the vehicle involved was light gold/champagne coloured. They are yet to locate the car and its driver.

Detective Inspector Dave Bettison, said: “Clearly this is a concerning incident and I’d like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to locate the vehicle and driver.

“Our thoughts go out to family of the woman who has died as a result of this tragic incident.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have mobile phone, dash-cam or CCTV images footage of the incident itself, or the car in the moments leading up to the incident, to please contact us on 999 quoting incident number 90i of today (9 October).

“We believe there may have been a number of passengers in the vehicle, and I would also urge them to come forward.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who worked tirelessly at the scene to help the victims and deliver crucial first aid.

“Investigations will continue throughout today.”