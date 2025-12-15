Row erupts at Oxfam after chief executive forced out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The forced exit of Oxfam’s chief executive in the UK, Halima Begum, has sparked a row at the charity, with one prominent trustee claiming that damning leaks to the press were done to “destroy” Dr Begum and compounded existing headwinds the organisation faces.

Over the weekend Dr Begum was removed by the board following an independent review – which has not been made public, and which The Independent understands had not been presented to her – that allegedly flagged “serious issues” in her conduct and decision‑making.

The organisation's trustees said Dr Begum's £130,000 a year position was "untenable" because of an "irretrievable breakdown in its trust and confidence" in her ability to do the job.

Dr Begum has also been accused of bullying and creating a “climate of fear” since she took up the role nearly two years ago – allegations which her supporters within the charity have dismissed as “absurd.”

In an article announcing her removal late on Sunday night, The Times reported that a letter to the board “signed” by almost 70 Oxfam staff – but who have remained anonymous – had called for trustees to investigate her conduct. The charity then hired an external PR company to handle her departure.

In a statement on Monday, Oxfam GB said: “In line with our policies a review was carried out by an independent specialist consultancy with recognised expertise in workplace culture, equity, and inclusion.

“We have great respect for colleagues who have raised concerns about culture. Their perspectives informed an independent review that took place.”

With little opportunity to defend herself before news of her sacking was publicised, colleagues sought to defend Dr Begum.

In a statement to The Independent, Balwant Singh, a board trustee at Oxfam GB, said: “Oxfam believes in and values kindness, justice and fairness. Sadly, Halima’s treatment has been anything but kind, just or fair.

“Whilst many of those who raised concerns about Halima’s leadership hid behind anonymity by claiming fear of retribution and retaliation, it is sickening that Halima has been subjected to what appears to be a carefully orchestrated and intentionally brutal retaliation and retribution in the national media.”

He added: “It also saddens me that for an organisation that stands for speaking up, many have chosen to hide behind anonymity. It does not bode well for the culture at Oxfam.”

open image in gallery A customer browses Christmas crackers inside an Oxfam charity shop in London – shop revenues are down by two thirds over the past three years ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dr Begum’s departure comes weeks after the unexplained departure of Oxfam GB’s board chair, Charles Gurassa, who in 2023, when Dr Begum was appointed, described himself as delighted that someone with “such a wealth of experience in how to make change happen and a real passion to fight injustice” had agreed to lead the charity.

Shortly after her appointment, Dr Begum’s analysis of Oxfam’s finances revealed a £16.3m black hole which was soon worsened by massive US and UK foreign aid cuts. With falling donations and a weak UK economy, the future of the organisation she had joined was far from guaranteed.

Her appointment of a new chief financial officer and a subsequent restructuring, which meant putting hundreds of jobs at risk of redundancy, helped move the dial to address the financial issues. Nonetheless, in September Oxfam said: “Charities are being asked to do more with less, at the very moment people need us most.”

Sources told The Times that staff had been unhappy over the necessary restructuring and that it had created “widespread animosity”.

Meanwhile, according to Mr Singh, Dr Begum “had filed a grievance/whistleblowing claim” against Mr Gurassa, made before she was aware of any concerns about her leadership.

“The claims related to sexism, racism and bullying. The grievance process is yet to be completed,” he told The Independent.

Akiko Hart, the director of Liberty, also defended Dr Begum, who she described as a "mentor and friend".

"I would urge everyone watching to hold off from immediate judgement and see what facts and evidence emerge," she said in a LinkedIn post.

"I would invite people to reflect on the timing of this announcement, at the tail end of a painful restructure which was approved by the board, and a few weeks after the resignation of the chair.”

Dr Begum’s exit comes as Oxfam has fought to maintain its hard-won reputation as a leading NGO in the years since allegations emerged in 2018 that the charity’s staff had hired sex workers while overseas, including in Haiti and Chad.

More recently, shop profits have fallen by around two-thirds in the past three years, according to figures released this month, underscoring a sharp downturn in retail performance.

Earlier this year the organisation cut 250 roles from its 2,100-strong UK workforce, a move aimed at trimming £10.2m from its wage bill to address the shortfall in finances.

Over the summer Dr Begum was accused of potentially compromising Oxfam’s reputation for neutrality after joining a parliamentary panel which featured a Palestinian journalist reported to have described the October 7 attacks as a “great day.”

Oxfam’s chief supporter officer Jan Oldfield, who has been in the role for four years, will now become acting chief executive.