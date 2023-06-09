Controversial Oxford LTNs could be scrapped after slowing down ambulances

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A controversial traffic measure could be scrapped after data revealed it’s having a dire impact on ambulance wait times.

Oxford LTNs, or low traffic neighbourhoods, are groups of residential streets, bordered by main roads where vehicles are discouraged or not allowed.

A report released by the Oxfordshire County Council this week revealed the traffic changes can delay emergency vehicles by between 35 and 45 seconds.

(PA)

This includes delays to “life-threatening” Category 1 ambulance calls, which have a response target of seven minutes, being slowed down by 45 seconds.

The Oxfordshire County Council said it has yet to decide whether or not the scheme will continue after its trial.

“We have listened to this feedback and are proposing some changes which could be introduced if the council decides to continue with the LTNs,” a statement read.

“Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) is being proposed as a result of ongoing engagement with the emergency services.”

A simulation in the report involved the South Central Ambulance Service including the LTNs to understand the effect on response times.

This revealed response times in a separate area were up by 12 seconds.

A second simulation showed an increase in response times for the Cowley LTN area was up to 12 seconds.

The South Central Ambulance Service said the full effect of LTNs in the area was still being understood.

“The impact of LTNs is subject to ongoing evaluation and we continue to work closely with Oxfordshire County Council and other partner agencies as they move through this process,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Conservative leader of the council’s opposition, Eddie Reeves, said changes needed to be made to ensure LTNs didn’t trigger a tragedy.

“This vital information should have been released in an open and transparent manner, rather than being buried at the back of a long consultation document that most members of the public will never see,” he said in a statement.

“Leaving aside the tragic human cost, the financial cost alone to our NHS trust is given as at £650,000 and would be as high as £10 million if LTNs were expanded across our NHS area.”

Oxford currently hosts several LTNs, which were introduced as part of a trial in May 2022.

Lower air pollution, lower collision rates, increased community activity and increase the physical activity of residents are among the benefits of LTNs.