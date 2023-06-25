Boy, 5, dies after falling from harbour wall in Cornwall tourist town

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A five-year-old boy has died after falling from a harbour wall at a Cornwall tourist spot.

Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called at around 11:45am on Saturday 24 June following reports of a child having fallen from the harbour wall in Padstow.

The child, who is a 5-year-old local boy, was taken to Treliske by Air Ambulance and later transferred to Bristol Hospital for treatment.

He passed away whilst in hospital with his parents present. Currently, police are treating this death as a tragic accident.

It comes as a seperate incident saw a 15-year-old girl die after being pulled from the sea at Cleethorpes beach.

She was one of two children airlifted to hospital just after 7.30pm on Saturday.

Humberside Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that a girl, aged 15, has sadly passed away following a multi-agency search to locate two missing children off the coast of Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire.”

Detective Inspector Nathan Reuben said: “Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We ask that they are given the time and space to process this tragic news. The family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“The boy who was also recovered from the water was taken to the hospital to receive medical care. He has since been discharged.

“We are working together with all the relevant agencies including Humberside Fire and Rescue services and the Coastguard to fully understand the circumstances of the tragic accident.”

The girl will not be named at the request of the family, police said.

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed they are carrying out inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

If anyone has information they are urged to contact the force on 101.