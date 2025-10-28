Fox on the run in the grounds of the Houses of Parliament

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fox has been spotted intruding in the grounds around the Houses of Parliament in central London.

The marauding creature was spotted just inside the main visitor’s entrance to the parliamentary estate in Westminster, on Tuesday afternoon.

The estate, which surrounds the Houses of Parliament, is bordered by high fences and walls which prevent easy access, apart from through security-controlled entrances.

But the prowling animal appeared to have given security the slip, and could be seen lurking near the door of the ancient Westminster Hall – the largest remaining medieval portion of the Palace of Westminster – and the nearby Jubilee Cafe.

It then brazenly stopped to investigate members of the public who had just entered the estate.

Parliamentary staff in their customary black and white uniforms could be seen attempting to shoo the bushy-tailed intruder back out through the visitor’s entrance, and into the street near Cromwell Green.

The trespasser appeared to have defied recently beefed-up security measures in its sojourn within the surroundings of Parliament.

Long lengths of high metal railings have been placed at the edges of the estate over the last year, which have been the subject of consternation from some parliamentarians.

Peers have in particular been critical of barriers introduced along the historic site’s western boundary, separating Old Palace Yard from Abingdon Street.

But the Metropolitan Police has rejected suggestions the new fence holds the risk of cutting off “sightlines” to potential attackers.

The fox is understood to have left the estate safely, and of its own accord.