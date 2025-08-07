Emergency alert tests next month ‘one of the biggest’ drills in UK history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An emergency alert drill in a month’s time “will be one of the biggest public safety exercises” in UK history, a Cabinet minister has said.

Pat McFadden said mobile phone alerts could save lives during raging storms or when wildfires break out.

On Sunday September 7 at around 3pm, mobile phones connected to 4G and 5G networks will vibrate and emit a siren sound for up to 10 seconds.

The Government has previously used the system for real, including in January during Storm Eowyn to warn people in Scotland and Northern Ireland about severe weather.

Approximately 3.5 million people across Wales and south-west England received an alert during Storm Darragh last December and a 500kg unexploded Second World War bomb found in a Plymouth back garden triggered a warning in February last year.

“From major storms to wildfires, this system could save your life in an emergency,” Mr McFadden said.

“Just like the fire alarm in your house, it’s important we test the system so that we know it will work if we need it.

“This test will be one of the biggest public safety exercises in our nation’s history.

“Mark the date, spread the word and take a moment to think about how you would respond in a real emergency.”

In addition to vibrations and a noise, mobile phone users will receive a message.

It will read: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a UK Government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“You do not need to take any action. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Find simple and effective advice on how to prepare for emergencies at gov.uk/prepare.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information or to view this message in Welsh. Ewch i gov.uk/alerts am ragor o wybodaeth neu i weld y neges hon yn y Gymraeg.”