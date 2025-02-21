Assisted dying Bills aim to ‘fix problem’, says ex-MP whose father took own life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bills at Holyrood and Westminster that would allow terminally ill people to get help to die are trying to “fix a problem we face as society”, a former MP has said as he told how his elderly father took his own life alone.

Paul Blomfield, who served as a Labour MP for Sheffield, said he spoke to his father Harry on the phone – and the next day he was told the 87-year-old had been found dead.

He said that while his father had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, it “hadn’t crossed my mind” he would end his life.

But he said the lack of assisted dying laws meant his father “died alone and he died earlier than he would have done”.

Speaking at a fringe event organised by campaign group Dignity in Dying at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow, Mr Blomfield added: “He had less life because assisted dying wasn’t available.

“I am convinced he acted while he had the capacity to do so, rather than fear if he lost that capacity.”

Mr Blomfield, who is chairman of Dignity in Dying, which backs changing the law in this area, told the meeting he had had a “fairly ordinary” phone conversation with his father.

But he added: “The following day I got a phone call to say he was dead in his garage.”

He said his father had a terminal diagnosis for lung cancer but “was at a fairly early stage of the disease”, however he said he had seen “too many of his friends die badly”.

Bills aiming to legalise assisted dying are currently being considered at both Westminster and Holyrood, put forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater and Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur respectively.

Ms Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill has already passed an initial vote in the House of Commons, while Mr McArthur’s Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill is being scrutinised by MSPs on Holyrood’s Health Committee, ahead of a vote before the summer recess.

Both proposals seek to allow adults diagnosed with a terminal illness to get medical help to end their lives, with Mr Blomfield saying: “Both Liam and Kim are trying to fix that problem that we face as a society.

“My father wasn’t alone, more than 600 people a year take their own lives with a terminal diagnosis.”

Glasgow University Professor Ben Colburn meanwhile told the fringe event there is a “lot of misinformation” about assisted dying.

“I think the misinformation comes from a place of genuine concerns about protecting vulnerable people,” he said, but added the evidence is “reassuring about those fears”.

Prof Colburn, an expert in political philosophy, said research shows: “On the whole people with disabilities don’t oppose assisted dying laws.

“Sometimes it is suggested that disabled people as a group are especially afraid of assisted dying legislation or are actively opposed to it.

“That is untrue, there is very strong evidence that people with disabilities support assisted dying, in about the same proportions as the general population.

“Assisted dying laws do not disproportionately harm people with disabilities and other vulnerable people.

“Assisted dying laws do not show disrespect or devalue disabled or vulnerable lives.

“And assisted dying laws do not have an adverse effect upon palliative care provisions.”