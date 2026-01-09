Councils to be given new powers to fine drivers parking on pavements
Drivers parking on the pavement could soon land themselves big fines
Councils will soon gain stronger powers to crack down on drivers who park on pavements and cause disruption in their local areas.
The Department for Transport (DfT) has confirmed that “new and improved legal powers” will enable local authorities to restrict pavement parking across much wider areas than before.
Under previous rules, authorities had to apply for pavement parking restrictions often on a street-by-street basis, in a process often criticised for being slow.
However, councils will still be able to decide where enforcement is most appropriate, allowing them to “retain flexibility where they deem pavement parking may still be acceptable”.
The transport department said in a policy document that it will give councils new powers to issue fines to those who cause “unnecessary obstruction” by parking on the pavement.
What is deemed “unnecessary” will be at the discretion of council enforcement officers, it added, not specifying how this should be defined.
New legal powers will be delivered "in due course" and would not require “additional traffic signage”, according to the document.
The DfT said wider legislation for a new set of national rules to apply locally is currently being looked at by officials. It follows government proposals to make sweeping changes to Britain’s road laws in the next decade.
Local transport minister Lilian Greenwood said: “Clear pavements are essential for people to move around safely and independently, whether that’s a parent with a pushchair, someone using a wheelchair, or a blind or partially sighted person.
“That’s why we’re giving local authorities the power to crack down on problem pavement parking, allowing more people to travel easily and safely and get to where they need to go.”
The DfT will “set out guidance” on how local authorities will be able to use these powers in a “proportionate and locally appropriate way” later in the year.
Andrew Lennox, Guide Dogs’ chief executive, said: “After years of campaigning, we welcome the announcement to give councils greater powers to tackle problem pavement parking.
“Cars blocking pavements are a nuisance for everyone, but especially dangerous for people with sight loss, who can be forced into the road with traffic they can’t see. Pavement parking is also a barrier that shuts people out of everyday life.
“When pavements are blocked, people with sight loss lose confidence, independence and the freedom to travel safely. This stops people accessing work, education and social opportunities.”
