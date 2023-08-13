Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nine people have been injured after a car veered off the road and crashed into a campsite in Pembrokeshire.

Two of the victims are said to be in a serious condition in hospital after a blue Ford Fiesta collided with a number of people and a tent at Newgale campsite shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday.

The car is believed to have been travelling from the village of Roch towards St Davids when it crashed off the A487.

Dyfed Powys Police said passengers in the car were among those injured.

One person was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

Dyfed Powys Police said on Sunday: “The road was closed to allow investigations and reopened at around 7.45am today.

“Officers are appealing for any information regarding the vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, and its occupants.

“We are especially interested in any dashcam footage or doorbell footage which may have captured the vehicle being driven from Roch to the scene of the collision at Newgale.”