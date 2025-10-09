Girl, 8, dies after medical episode at primary school

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A school in South Wales has closed after the death of an eight-year-old girl.

Penrhys Primary School in Ferndale was shut on Thursday after what the school announced they had suffered a “traumatic event” following the death of a pupil.

South Wales Police was called to the primary school in the Rhondda on Wednesday after reports of the pupil suffering a medical episode.

They said an eight-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she later died. They said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The school published a statement on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon announcing the tragedy.

It said: “Due to the traumatic event that happened at our lovely school this afternoon we will be closed for all children tomorrow.

“School will be open for children and staff again on Friday.”

Local councillor for Tylorstown and Ynyshir Julie Edwards said the incident was being investigated by South Wales Police.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “South Wales Police is investigating the sudden death of an 8-year-old girl in Ferndale.

“Emergency services were called to Penrhys Primary School in Ferndale just after 2pm on Wednesday, October 8 to reports of a medical episode. The girl was taken to hospital where she later died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and an investigation on behalf of the coroner is now underway.”

Cllr Julie Edwards posted the following statement on social media: “I've been made aware of a tragic incident which occurred in Penrhys on Wednesday. South Wales Police are fully investigating the matter and more details will be released shortly.

“It’s still very early on in their investigation and they’ve asked residents not to speculate to avoid misinformation spreading.

“Once I have more information that I’m able to share I will update the post.”