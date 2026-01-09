Flagship Reform council proposes to raise tax almost 4% after pledging cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK’s “flagship” local authority has raised council tax by almost 4% despite pledges to cut taxes before last year’s local elections.

Kent County Council (KCC) produced its draft budget for 2026-27 on Thursday evening, revealing a 3.99% council tax hike.

Reform UK took control of KCC after the local elections in May where it overturned a 30-year Tory majority, winning 57 out of 81 seats.

In the run-up to the election, election material from Reform candidates often included statements of intent like: “Reduce waste and cut your taxes.”

The hike is slightly more than 1% below the Government cap, which has led to opposition councillors to warn of further impacts on key services and overall funding from central Government.

In real terms, an average Band D household will see council tax increase by an estimated £67.47 per year.

In a leaked video of a heated virtual meeting last year, KCC leader Linden Kemkaran told her Reform colleagues they needed to keep the council tax increase below 5%, because they were a “shop window” for what the party could do in Government.

In a statement on Thursday, Ms Kemkaran said: “These proposals reflect the real priorities of Kent residents. People took the time to share their views, and we listened.”

She said the council was in a “very serious financial situation” when it came in, saddled with hundreds of millions in debt. She added that the latest budget aimed to “stabilise” the local authority’s finances.

The Liberal Democrat opposition at KCC accused Reform of financial mismanagement and a “total betrayal” of election promises.

Its leader, Antony Hook, said: “Reform stood for election promising to make savings and lower the burden on taxpayers.

“Today, that promise has been utterly broken. They are boasting about a nearly 4% increase instead of 5%, a difference of just 33p per week for the average Kent family.

“It’s a poor outcome given the hype and promises made at the election and for the last nine months.”

Other KCC leaders have also argued that putting council tax up by less than the 5% allowed by central Government could lead to a lower grant in future from Westminster.

“For every 1% of council tax that you reduce it costs you on paper £10 million,” said Harry Rayner, Conservative group leader at KCC.

“Now it doesn’t stop there; the Government have the option in those circumstances to reduce the amount they give you in grant money by the same amount again, another £10 million. So actually in order to save £10 million, you end up losing £20 million.”

Ms Kemkaran has said that the 3.99% increase has been achieved “while protecting frontline services”.

She added: “In fact, many services will see increased spending because of the difference they make to people’s lives.”

The draft budget proposals were published yesterday to be considered at a series of meetings through January.

KCC will determine its final budget and council tax charge on February 12 at a full council meeting.