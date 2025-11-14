People warned of flood risk as Storm Claudia sweeps over Ireland
Weather forecaster Met Eireann said ‘significant’ flooding and hazardous travelling conditions are possible over the next 24 hours.
People have been warned of possible flooding overnight as Storm Claudia sweeps across Ireland.
A Status Orange rain warning is in place for counties Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow until 8am on Saturday, and a Status Yellow rain warning is in place in 10 other counties mostly along the east and south coasts.
These counties are Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth and Meath.
Weather forecaster Met Eireann said that “significant” flooding and hazardous travelling conditions are possible.
On Friday it will be windy nationwide with widespread rain across Munster and Leinster.
It will be much drier across Ulster and Connacht.
Keith Leonard, national director for Fire and Emergency Management, said local authorities had been preparing since Thursday for heavy rainfall.
He said flooding over the next 24 hours was the main concern, and that fallen leaves clogging drains was a “complicating factor”.
He said the storm arriving from the south rather than the west would bring “the rainfall into slightly different catchments than it might normally hit”.