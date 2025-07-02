MPs back proscribing direct action group Palestine Action as terror organisation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs have backed the Government’s move to ban direct action group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation, despite warnings it will have a “chilling effect” on protest.

Legislation passed in the Commons on Wednesday, as MPs voted 385 to 26, majority 359 in favour of proscribing the group under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The motion is expected to be debated and voted on by the House of Lords on Thursday before it becomes law.

If approved, it would become a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison to be a member of the direct action group or to support it.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs that protesters expressing support for Palestine “have always been able to, and can continue to do so” as he urged support to ban Palestine Action.

He said: “Palestine Action is not a legitimate protest group.

“People engaged in lawful protest don’t need weapons. People engaged in lawful protest do not throw smoke bombs and fire pyrotechnics around innocent members of the public.

“And people engaged in lawful protest do not cause millions of pounds of damage to national security infrastructure, including submarines and defence equipment for Nato.”

Palestine Action is seeking a legal challenge against the Government’s bid to proscribe it, with a hearing expected on Friday to decide whether the ban can be temporarily blocked, pending further proceedings to decide whether a legal challenge can be brought.

The Government’s move comes after two planes were vandalised at RAF Brize Norton on June 20 in an action claimed by Palestine Action.

Five people have since been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence in relation to the incident.

Mr Jarvis said the attack at RAF Brize Norton “was just the latest episode in Palestine Action’s long history of harmful activity”, adding: “Palestine Action has orchestrated a nation-wide campaign of property damage featuring attacks that have resulted in serious damage to property and crossed the threshold from direct criminal action into terrorism.”

But the minister faced backlash from some MPs who described the move as a “draconian overreach” and likened the group to the Suffragettes.

The United Nations also warned ahead of the vote for the UK not to proscribe Palestine Action, as experts are concerned at the “unjustified labelling of a political protest movement as ‘terrorist’.”

Independent MP for Coventry South Zarah Sultana also told the Commons: “To equate a spray can of paint with a suicide bomb isn’t just absurd, it is grotesque.

“It is a deliberate distortion of the law to chill dissent, criminalise solidarity and suppress the truth.”

Former soldier Clive Lewis, now the Labour MP for Norwich South, said: “I understand what terrorism is. I was in London on July 7 in 2007 and I watched my community, this city, attacked by real terrorists.

“And at that point, rightly or wrongly, I decided I was going to Afghanistan to fight the terrorists.

“And I went because I love this country, and I love our democracy, and I want to see it protected. I think today’s proscription order against Palestine Action undermines that and I wish my Government wouldn’t do it.”

The legislation approved by MPs also bans two white supremacist groups, Maniacs Murder Cult and Russian Imperial Movement, including its paramilitary arm Russian Imperial Legion.

The Home Office describes the Maniacs Murder Cult as a neo-Nazi transnational and online organisation which has claimed a number of violent attacks around the world.

Russian Imperial Movement is a ethno-nationalist group which aims to create a new Russian Imperial State. Its paramilitary unit fought alongside Russian forces in the invasion of Ukraine to advance its ideological cause.

It also runs a paramilitary training programme to support attendees to carry out terror attacks, the Home Office added.