MPs back release of files on Mandelson appointment as US ambassador

MPs have approved the release of documents relating to Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as British ambassador to the United States.

It comes after the Prime Minister backed down from his original plans for top civil servant Sir Chris Wormald to decide which documents could not be released on national security grounds or because they could prejudice international relations.

Under pressure from Labour MPs, led by former deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Sir Keir Starmer accepted the decision could be made by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) instead.

However, a minister told the House the documents would not be released immediately after a request from the Metropolitan Police.

Sir Keir earlier told the Commons he knew about the former Business Secretary’s ongoing friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein when he appointed him ambassador to the US.

But he said the peer “lied repeatedly” about the extent of the relationship.

Lord Mandelson, a political appointment rather than a career diplomat, was sacked from his Washington role in September last year over his links with Epstein, who died in 2019.

His continued association with Epstein following a 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor had been widely reported before his return to the political front line, when he was named as ambassador in 2024.

But documents released as part of the US Department of Justice’s Epstein Files raised new concerns in recent days.

The Metropolitan Police have meanwhile told the Government not to release “certain documents” that would “undermine” their investigation into the disgraced peer.

Minister Chris Ward told the Commons: “I just want to confirm to the house the material will not be released today because of the conversation with the Metropolitan Police over that, but it will be released as quickly as possible, in line with the process set out before the House.”

He said there was “a lot of material” to go through and pointed to other humble addresses that have taken “weeks or months”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the Met Police have “no jurisdiction” over the chamber.

“It will be whether the Government provides or not. But just to let you know, they cannot dictate to this House.”

The Tories had tabled a so-called humble address motion to compel the Government to release “all papers relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment”.

This includes due diligence work carried out by the Cabinet Office and emails between Lord Mandelson and his ally Morgan McSweeney, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch suggested the ISC could decide what documents could be released, but Sir Keir insisted the Cabinet Secretary and Government legal teams should make the judgment.

Labour MPs also pushed for the ISC to be given the key role in a debate on the Tory motion.

Frantic behind-the-scenes negotiations to avoid a Labour revolt culminated in the Prime Minister tabling a last-minute change to allow the committee to have sight of the documents.

Lord Mandelson has resigned from the Labour Party and quit the House of Lords since the latest tranche of Epstein Files was released in the US.

They appear to show Lord Mandelson passing potentially market-sensitive information to his friend in 2009, while he was business secretary in Gordon Brown’s government.

Lord Mandelson has been approached for comment and while he has yet to speak publicly, the BBC said it understood he maintains he did not act criminally and that his actions were not for personal gain.

The BBC reported Lord Mandelson argues he had sought Epstein’s expertise in the national interest before the financial crisis.

A No 10 source said Lord Peter Mandelson presented paedophile Jeffrey Epstein as “someone he barely knew” prior to his appointment as UK ambassador to the US.

They said his links to Epstein, including after his first conviction, were looked into as part of the appointment process.

“Peter Mandelson lied to the Prime Minister, hid information that has since come to light and presented Epstein as someone he barely knew.

“In September, new information revealed the depth and extent of the relationship was materially different to what was known at the time of his appointment and that he had utterly misled the Prime Minister. He was swiftly sacked.”