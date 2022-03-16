Fuel prices have hit a record high again as the average cost of both petrol and diesel has risen.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 165.0p.

The average cost of a litre of diesel was 176.0p.

The cost of fuel has steadily increased over the last few days, as oil prices have skyrocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to higher wholesale costs for fuel retailers, and increased prices for Britons when they go to fill up.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams previously said drivers will be “wondering whether these record rises are ever going to stop” and revealed wholesale prices were starting to fall.

