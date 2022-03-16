Fuel prices hit record high again as average cost per litre of petrol is 165p
Fuel prices have hit a record high again as the average cost of both petrol and diesel has risen.
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 165.0p.
The average cost of a litre of diesel was 176.0p.
The cost of fuel has steadily increased over the last few days, as oil prices have skyrocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to higher wholesale costs for fuel retailers, and increased prices for Britons when they go to fill up.
RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams previously said drivers will be “wondering whether these record rises are ever going to stop” and revealed wholesale prices were starting to fall.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies