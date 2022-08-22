Woman killed as crash involving Range Rover and Tesla blocks Piccadilly line
Police say London Underground station likely to remain closed for a ‘considerable period of time’
A woman has been killed and three other people injured after a Range Rover crashed into a Tesla before veering onto the tracks of a London Underground line.
Services on the Picadilly line were halted on Monday morning after the collision near Park Royal Underground Station in west London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the crash on the A40 westbound at 3.48am on Monday.
The force said that a Range Rover collided with a Tesla before veering off the road and on to the Piccadilly line train tracks.
Paramedics attended the scene but despite their efforts a woman who was travelling in the Range Rover died.
A second woman who is believed to have been travelling in the Tesla, which was stationary at the time of the crash, was treated for her injuries.
Her injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.
A man and a woman who were travelling in the Range Rover were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
Police were awaiting an update on their condition on Monday morning.
Police cordons remained in place at the scene and Scotland Yard said the Piccadilly line in the area was likely to remain closed for a "considerable period of time".
Commuters were advised to plan alternative travel routes.
Any witnesses yet to speak with police were asked to call 101.
