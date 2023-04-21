Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Piers Corbyn gatecrashes Extinction Rebellion church service to tell eco-activists they’re ‘working for the Devil’

Congregation sang ‘Amazing Grace’ as climate denier was removed from church

Liam James
Friday 21 April 2023 17:38
Comments
<p>Corybn (second from left) was led out of the church ranting </p>

Corybn (second from left) was led out of the church ranting

(Urban Pictures/Twitter)

Piers Corbyn crashed an Extinction Rebellion church service in London on Friday, telling environmental activists that manmade climate change “does not exist” and that they were “working for the Devil”.

Footage showed the 75-year-old brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn shouting from the aisle of St John’s Waterloo before telling a vicar to stop touching him as he was escorted out.

The crowd, which had gathered for a service titled “No Faith in Fossil Fuels“, began to sing the hymn “Amazing Grace” as the infamous climate change denier was moved from sight.

Describing the scenes on Twitter, Chine McDonald, director of the Christian think tank Theos, said: “Incredibly moving moment when Piers Corbyn tried to disrupt the gathering, but was gently ushered out by an impromptu collective singing of Amazing Grace, complete with harmonies.

“May have also had a little argument with him for handing out leaflets outside and telling people to pray for more CO2.”

Recommended

Mr Corbyn rose to prominence as a vocal opponent of Covid vaccines and lockdown restrictions. He has been arrested several times and was last year fined £250 for accusing NHS staff at a London vaccination site of “murdering people”.

He once branded Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg an “ignorant, brainwashed child”.

Corbyn addresses the crowd in Waterloo

(Urban Pictures/Twitter)

Last month he appeared at a protest against King Charles’s visit to Colchester.

Friday’s Extinction Rebellion church service was organised for Extinction Rebellion involved representatives from Christian Aid, Christian Climate Action, Tearfund and the Catholic charity Cafod.

It coincided with the start of a four-day demonstration by the climate group across London, which organisers estimate will attract “40,000 to 50,000” activists and has sparked fears of disruption to the London Marathon, which will take place on Sunday.

Recommended

Transport secretary Mark Harper said it would be “terrible” if environmental demonstrations held this weekend disrupted the London – though Extinction Rebellion has vowed to avoid doing so.

The group has been in talks with the marathon race director to ensure minimal disruption, along with Just Stop Oil, which is also planning a protest.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in