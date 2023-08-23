Pilot dies after replica Spitfire crashes into a field

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pilot has died after a replica Spitfire crashed into a field in Oxfordshire.

Police and paramedics were called to the field off the A44 near Chipping Norton on Tuesday, where the male pilot was pronounced dead.

Images of the crash show the rear section of the winged aircraft, which resembles the shape of a Supermarine Spitfire fighter, used by Britain in WW2.

Superintendent Jen Hogben confirmed the male pilot of the aircraft died in the crash and his next of kin have been informed.

The Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has deployed a team to the site of the crash, near the village of Enstone, to investigate.

Superintendent Hogben said: “We are on scene following this incident, and very sadly the male pilot of the plane has died.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time and we will be supporting them.

“No one else was injured following this incident.

“We would ask members of the public to please avoid the area to assist us in conducting an investigation.”

Anyone with footage or photos of the crash has been asked to contact the police (SWNS)

A road closure is currently in place on the B4022, and police are asking anyone with footage or photographs of the crash to come forward to help with the investigation.

Superintendent Hogben also asked members of the public to refrain from sharing images of the crash online “out of respect to those involved”.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene where the man was pronounced dead (Oxford Mail / SWNS)

Earlier this week, it was reported a man in his 70s had died after a light aircraft crashed in Essex.

Essex Police said the victim was found dead at the scene in Pebmarsh Road, Halstead, when emergency services arrived at around 9.30am on Monday morning.

Police said he was the only person on board the plane, adding that it is currently investigating the crash along with the AAIB.

The victim of the crash has not been identified yet.

A woman, who lived nearby and waved at the aircraft from her back garden, described how the plane engine was travelling south west before before the engine went silent and she saw a “huge plume of smoke”.

Additional reporting by agencies.