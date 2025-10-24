Plaid Cymru win Caerphilly Welsh Government by-election holding off Reform UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plaid Cymru has defeated Reform UK in a fiercely-fought Welsh Parliament by-election, with defending party Labour trailing in third.

Nigel Farage’s party was hoping to win its first seat at the ballot box in the Caerphilly constituency and pledged to “throw everything” at its campaign.

But Plaid has emerged victorious with a majority of 3,848 votes, and a swing of almost 27% from Labour, on a high turnout of more than 50%..

The result will embolden Plaid in its efforts to enter government in Wales next year, and is a bitter blow for Labour, which had held the seat since the Senedd was first established in 1999.

Mr Whittle received 15,961 votes, more than 47% of the total, which is up almost 19% from the 2021 result in the constituency with a swing from Labour of almost 27%.

Reform candidate Llyr Powell got 12,113 votes – the party had only 495 four years ago – with Labour’s Richard Tunnicliffe trailing on 3,713, 11%, down from almost 46% in 2021.

Conservative candidate Gareth Potter received just 690 votes, with the Greens and Liberal Democrats getting 516 and 497 respectively.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, said: “Tonight, the people of Caerphilly have spoken loud and clear.

“They’ve chosen hope over division, and progress over the tired status quo, and backed Plaid Cymru’s positive, pro-Wales vision.

“Lindsay Whittle is a tireless local champion who knows every community in this constituency inside out and will deliver real change for the people of Caerphilly.”

He continued: “This result shows that Plaid is no longer just an alternative.

“We are now the real choice for Wales, the only party able to stop billionaire-backed Reform and offering a better future that works for everyone.

“The message from Caerphilly is clear: Wales is ready for new leadership, and Plaid Cymru is leading the way.”

Mr Whittle said: “I want to thank everyone who put their trust in me and Plaid Cymru to represent Caerphilly.

“It will be my honour to serve you as your new member of the Senedd.

“I’m ready to get to work straight away by making sure our local schools are properly supported, our libraries stay open, our GPs see people when they need to, and that everyone in Caerphilly gets the same chance to do well.

“I’ve spent my whole life fighting for this community, and I won’t stop now.

“Tonight’s result shows what’s possible when people come together to back practical solutions and protect what matters most.

“We’ve beaten billionaire-backed Reform and, with the same determination, we can do it again in May 2026. Caerphilly has shown the way – now Wales must follow.”

In his victory speech, Mr Whittle paid tribute to Hefin Wyn David, who had served as Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016, and died in August.