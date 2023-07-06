Pilot airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pilot has been airlifted to hospital after a plane crashed in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police said officers were called, along with ambulance crews and Suffolk Fire and Rescue, to Heveningham Hall in Halesworth at around 5.15pm on Thursday after a light aircraft crashed in the grounds.

The male pilot, the only person on board, suffered serious injuries, and was airlifted to hospital.

Heveningham Hall is near Southwold (Google Maps)

It is believed the pilot was trying to land the plane when it crashed, the police force said.

An area of Heveningham Hall has been cordoned off while officers deal with the crash site, and the air accident investigation branch of Suffolk Police has been informed.

The crash comes just two days before the Heveningham Concourse, an annual motor car and aeroplane show that takes place as part of the Heveningham Hall Country Fair.

Ten fire appliances were sent.

