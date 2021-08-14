Six people, including a gunman, have died in a shooting in Plymouth, with two others injured.

The atrocity, which happened shortly after 6pm on Thursday, is being treated as a domestic incident and not terror related.

However, the government’s terrorism adviser has now said that ‘incels,’ which the killer described himself as, could be treated as terrorists if more violent attacks occur.

Thursday’s attack was the first mass shooting to happen in the UK in 11 years.

What happened?

The shooting spree took place in the Keyham area of Plymouth on Thursday and lasted for around six minutes, according to police.

Devon and Cornwall Police receive reports of a “serious firearms incident” in Biddick Drive at around 6.11pm. Police said they received multiple calls from members of the public after residents heard gunshots.

Police arrived at the scene within six minutes to find bodies of several victims, as well as of the gunman.

Davison first shot his mother in an address on Biddick Drive. He left the property and opened fire on two people, including a young child, who both died.

The 22-year-old then shot two people further along the road, who were left injured.

Davison then proceeded to shoot dead a man in nearby parkland and then a woman in Henderson Place, who later died at Derriford Hospital.

Davison then turned the gun on himself before officers could intervene. He was reported as dead at 6.23pm, according to police.

Parts of the incident happened in front of other members of the public who are said to have been "shocked at what was unfolding before them".

A weapon has been recovered, described by witnesses as a "pump action shotgun".

The killer had a firearms licence, and police will now investigate why it was returned to the gunman just a month before the attack. His shotgun certificate had been revoked after an assault allegation.

Police said on Friday the crime scene stretched to 13 separate sites.

Who are the victims?

Lee Martyn and his daughter Sophie Martyn, were also among the victims ( )

Police released the names of the victims on Friday evening.

The first victim was the gunman’s mother, 51-year-old Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman.

The three-year-old girl killed was named as Sophie Martyn, who was shot dead alongside her father, 43-year-old Lee Martyn, in Biddick Drive .

The victim killed in the parkland was 59-year-old Stephen Washington.

The woman shot in Henderson Place who died in hospital was named by police as 66-year-old Kate Shepherd.

Police said the woman injured in Biddick Drive was 53 years old and the man was 33 years old. They were both known to each other.

Hundreds placed flowers and candles in North Down Crescent Park in Keyham on Friday evening to remember the victims of the shooting the night before.

Plymouth City Council said a minute’s silence will be held for the victims at 11am on Monday, which will be one of a series of tributes that will be made.

Who was Jake Davison?

The 22-year-old had been an apprentice at Babcock since August last year, according to a spokesperson for the international aerospace, defence and security company.

He had a firearms licence and his gun was taken away last December, following an assault allegations several months before. His licence and gun was returned weeks before Thursday’s shooting spree.

Police are examining the hard drive and social media activity of Davison, who posted on a YouTube channel under the name Professor Waffle.

His social media use suggests an obsession with the “incel“ culture, meaning “involuntary celibate” , a culture which has amassed a following online among some men who feel they are being oppressed by women due to a perceived lack of sexual interest.

He has also posted support for President Trump on his social media.

Additional reporting by Press Association