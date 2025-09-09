Police given another week to question four held on suspicion of terrorism plot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have been granted a further extension to continue questioning four men who were arrested on suspicion of plotting acts of terrorism.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said on Friday that a 33-year-old man was arrested in Leeds, a 31-year-old man was arrested in Huddersfield, a 34-year-old man was arrested in Derby, and a 49-year-old man was arrested in West Bromwich.

All were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

An extension was approved by a court on Saturday, giving detectives until September 10 to hold and question the suspects.

On Tuesday CTPNE said a warrant of further detention has been granted, meaning the men can be held for another week, until September 17.

Searches at properties in Leeds, Huddersfield, Derby, West Bromwich and Hounslow have all now concluded.

The man who was arrested at an address in West Bromwich lives in London, it is understood.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: “I appreciate the concern these arrests have caused within our communities with visible police presence at a number of properties that have been searched in connection with this investigation.

“These searches have all now concluded and I would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding while officers have been in attendance.

“Please be reassured that there is not believed to be any immediate risk to the public in connection with our ongoing investigation.”