Police charge Rangers player with driving offences after car crash

Dujon Sterling was arrested in the early hours of Sunday after a collision in Glasgow city centre.

Police Scotland said they had arrested a 26-year-old early on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland said they had arrested a 26-year-old early on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

A Rangers footballer has been charged with driving offences after a crash in Glasgow.

Dujon Sterling was arrested after a one-vehicle collision in West Graham Street, Cowcaddens, at around 1.25am on Sunday.

Police Scotland said no one was injured in the incident and the defender will appear in court at a later date.

The crash happened hours after Rangers beat Celtic 3-1 at Parkhead.

Rangers FC have been approached for comment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25am on Sunday police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on West Graham Street, Glasgow.

“There were no injuries reported.

“The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He’s expected to appear at court at a later date.”

