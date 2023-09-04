Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a “bright and enthusiastic” British police officer who was found dead while on holiday in Corfu.

PC Hannah Byrne, a serving officer with Surrey Police, is believed to have been killed in an “accidental fall” in Kavos last week.

Greek authorities said they believe the fatal injuries she sustained are compatible with a “low level accidental fall”, the Mirror reports.

PC Byrne is believed to have been killed in an “accidental fall” in Kavos (Surrey Police)

It is understood PC Byrne was found by a passerby on Friday morning, a day after arriving at the seaside resort in Kavos.

The Greek town has long been a favourite amongst British tourists, with around half a million usually travelling to Corfu each year.

The 22-year-old’s family have paid tribute to her, describing her as “extremely kind, funny, and caring”.

Her family said: “Our beloved Hannah was beautiful inside and out. She was extremely kind, funny, caring and had a real zest for life.

She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.”

Chief Superintendent Chris Colley, Divisional Commander for East Surrey, said: “Hannah’s death has been a shock for everyone who knew her. She was a bright, enthusiastic and respected officer just at the start of her career in policing and she will be sadly missed. As a Force, we are now doing everything we can to support her family and her colleagues at this extremely difficult time.”

An investigation into the circumstances of her death is being led by authorities in Greece.

Shortly after the 22-year-old’s death, 28 bars in Kavos were raided and closed on Sunday after being found to have served adulterated alcohol.