British policewoman, 22, dies falling on Corfu holiday

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A female police officer has died while on holiday on the Greek island of Corfu.

The 22-year-old has not been named but was a serving officer with Surrey Police, and is believed to have been killed in an “accidental fall”.

Greek authorities believe the fatal injuries she sustained are compatible with a “low level accidental fall”, the Mirror reports.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “On Friday, 1st September we were sadly made aware of the sudden death of a serving officer whilst they were on holiday in Corfu, Greece.

“We are working to support both their family and their colleagues here during this extremely difficult time.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death is being led by the Greek authorities and we await further updates from them as they conduct their enquiries.”

In a statement online, the Surrey Police Federation added: “Devastating news with the confirmation that a 22-year-old Surrey Police officer has died off duty on holiday in Greece.

“The officer’s name has not been released and the circumstances into her death on Friday are being investigated.

“The thoughts of all at Surrey Police Federation are with the officer’s family, friends and close colleagues at this time.

“Both the Federation and the force are supporting them.”

More follows on this breaking news story