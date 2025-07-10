Police will not assist in removal of contentious bonfire in Belfast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have said they will not assist in the removal of a contentious loyalist bonfire in Belfast which is due to be lit on Friday.

Belfast City Council had asked the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to assist contractors in dismantling the pyre due to safety concerns.

But the PSNI confirmed on Thursday that the risk of the bonfire was deemed “lower and more manageable” than intervention.

Concerns have been raised over the bonfire, which is on a site which contains asbestos and is close to an electricity substation which powers two hospitals.

In Belfast, a city council committee voted on Wednesday to send contractors to remove the towering pyre on Meridi Street off the Donegall Road.

The PSNI stated that the decision had been taken not to assist a request from the council for the removal of material.

A spokesperson said: “Following comprehensive engagement with all relevant stakeholders, an evidence based assessment, and taking into consideration all of the risks associated with the removal, we have determined that police should not assist the proposed actions of Belfast City Council.

“This decision, which involved an examination of the legality, necessity and proportionality of the police involvement in the proposed action by Belfast City Council.

“This involved carefully balancing potentially competing statutory and human rights obligations.”

The statement added that following a meeting with stakeholders, the risk of the bonfire was deemed “lower and more manageable” than intervention.

“After receiving a formal request for assistance from Belfast City Council the Police Service of Northern Ireland chaired a multi-agency Tactical Coordination Group meeting on Wednesday evening.

“The purpose of this meeting was to gain shared situational awareness and a comprehensive understanding of the actual risks associated with this bonfire and the council’s proposed action.

“Amongst those present were the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland Electricity, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Belfast City Council.

“During this multi-agency meeting all partners considered the environmental risks associated with the asbestos on the site, the risks related to the electricity sub-station as well as the risks to public safety on a site occupied by members of the public, including children.

“The consensus of the meeting was that the risk of the bonfire proceeding as planned was lower and more manageable than the intervention of contractors and the proposed methodology of dismantling the bonfire.

“The Police Service will continue to work with partners and communities to manage the remaining risks surrounding this bonfire.”

There are around 300 bonfires set to be lit across Thursday and Friday night ahead of the Orange Order’s July 12 parades on Saturday.

The traditional fires are lit ahead of the main date in the parading calendar of Protestant loyal orders, the Twelfth Of July.

While most of the bonfires pass off without incident, several have become the focus of contention due to the placing of flags, effigies and election posters on the structures before they are ignited.