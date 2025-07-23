Two children and woman killed in shooting incident while man remains in hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two children and a woman have died in a shooting in Co Fermanagh, police have confirmed.

A fourth person, a man, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Superintendent Robert McGowan confirmed that all four people suffered gun shot wounds.

Police said the incident happened in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, and that officers were at the scene which had been cordoned off.

Speaking in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, Superintendent McGowan said that two people were pronounced dead at the scene while a third person died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call at 8.21am on Wednesday, and dispatched three emergency ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, two ambulance officers and an ambulance doctor to the scene.

Superintendent McGowan said: “Earlier this morning police received a report of an incident in Maguiresbridge.

“Officers, along with their colleagues in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended a house in the Drummeer Road area.

“Tragically, despite best medical efforts, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Sadly, I can confirm that a third person has this afternoon passed away in hospital.

“The fourth person, who was taken to hospital, remains in a condition described as serious.

“All four had sustained gun shot wounds and I can confirm that all four individuals are from the same household.

“I am keen first and foremost to express my sympathy to the family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock and who will struggle to come to terms with their unimaginable loss.

“Detectives have now commenced a murder investigation and are working at pace to determine the circumstances.

“This is a quiet rural location and I’m aware that this tragic event will have sent shockwaves of sadness throughout the community.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn said: “The news from Maguiresbridge is tragic and deeply distressing.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their relatives and the local community in Fermanagh.

“I would urge the public not to speculate and to allow the PSNI to continue their investigation.”