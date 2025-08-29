No covert recording devices found in police searches of Holyrood toilets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police Scotland has carried out checks of the Scottish Parliament in the wake of allegations that a hidden camera was placed inside toilets in the building.

It is understood MSP Colin Smyth, who has been arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images, also faces a further charge in relation to the allegations.

Scottish Parliament bosses confirmed on Thursday night that the South Scotland MSP has had his Holyrood pass “deactivated”.

There will also be “enhanced additional checks” going forward, those working at the Parliament have been told.

In a letter sent to all building users on Friday, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone and Scottish Parliament chief executive David McGill said searches have been carried out and “no covert recording devices have been found”.

They acknowledged “deeply concerning reports” of the story in the media would cause “unease and anxiety” for those working in the Holyrood building.

The letter said: “We can confirm that Police Scotland, with our support, have conducted a full sweep of all toilets and changing rooms in our building and that no covert recording devices have been found.

“We have also instructed that enhanced additional checks to our existing security sweeps of the building take place going forward.”

Ms Johnstone and Mr McGill sought to reassure staff that their safety and welfare is a “priority”, as they said people should be “confident to use the building as you would normally”.

Smyth was arrested on August 5 and is due to appear in court at a later date.

He was first elected as an MSP in 2016 and returned to Holyrood again at the 2021 election.

The Scottish Parliament website now lists him as an independent, with Labour confirming he had had the whip removed pending the investigation.

In a statement at the time, the MSP said: “These events have come as a shock and this is a deeply stressful time.

“I am obviously co-operating fully with any inquiries and hope the matter can be resolved quickly.

“I am not able to comment further at this stage, and in the meantime I would ask for the privacy of my family and friends to be respected.”