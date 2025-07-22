Trump protesters urged to stay within the law during his trip to Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior police officer has urged those who wish to protest during Donald Trump’s trip to Scotland to stay within the law, as she said the priority will be for the US president to have a “peaceful and safe” visit.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said the operation to police the five-day visit will involve “significant” resources, requiring Police Scotland to draw on mutual aid agreements with other forces.

Known as Operation Roll, the exact numbers of police involved have not been revealed but it is expected to require Police Scotland’s entire cadre of police liaison officers.

The White House confirmed Mr Trump will visit his golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire between July 25 and 29.

He will meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney during his private trip.

The visit is likely to result in widespread protests, following similar demonstrations during his last visit to Scotland.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Ms Bond encouraged protest groups to discuss their plans with police ahead of the visit.

She said: “As you can imagine, it is a large-scale, complex operation, but actually that’s something that Police Scotland is immensely experienced at doing.”

The policing plan involves local, national and specialist officer from Police Scotland as well as other forces.

She added: “The key very much is to make sure the President of the United States can come, enjoy a peaceful and safe visit to Scotland and ensure Police Scotland is able to maintain delivery of services to the rest of the community within Scotland over the period of his visit.”

Police are working on the assumption there will be protests in Ayrshire, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh, she said.

Ms Bond said Police Scotland will take a “proportionate” approach to ensure people can protest safely, with the force offering to engage with demonstrators ahead of time on a “no surprises” basis.

However she said there is nothing at this stage to give her “specific concern” about violence.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she also said that concerns raised by the Scottish Police Federation are “being resolved”.

The organisation, which represents rank and file officers, said workforce agreements around health and safety may be breached.

Asked for her message to those considering disruptive protest, she said “Police Scotland fully recognises people’s right to peaceful protest…

“We would wish to make sure we can balance those rights against against the impact on communities, on public safety.

“I would appeal to people obviously to stay within the bounds of peaceful protest.

“I’d be really clear however that abusive, threatening behaviour, any activity that’s intended to disrupt events or in any way that poses a risk to public safety is not legitimate protest and will potentially require an intervention by policing.”