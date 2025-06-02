More than 70 attacks or death threats against journalists in NI recorded

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There have been more than 70 attacks and death threats against journalists in Northern Ireland over the last six years, a report by Amnesty International has found.

The region has been described as the most dangerous place in the UK to be a reporter following the report which includes accounts from journalists under threat.

Occupational Hazard? Threats And Violence Against Journalists In Northern Ireland reveals that reporters have been told they will be shot or stabbed, threatened with bombs under their car and given 48-hour ultimatums to leave.

Two journalists, Martin O’Hagan and Lyra McKee, were killed in 2001 and 2019 respectively, while others have been physically attacked, had equipment damaged and cars battered with poles laced with nails.

Many journalists have taken safety measures in their homes with bulletproof windows and doors with alarms linked up to police stations.

The report has added up more than 70 incidents of threats or attacks on journalists in Northern Ireland since the start of 2019.

Most of the threats have come from a range of proscribed paramilitary groups – loyalist and republican – as well as from armed organised crime groups, some with links to paramilitaries.

The report also finds that most threats against journalists go unpunished, and there have been no prosecutions for any threats from paramilitary groups.

Some journalists interviewed by Amnesty for the report said they feel the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has failed to effectively investigate attacks and threats against them.

Since June 2022, there have been only two successful prosecutions for threats against journalists.

The report additionally finds that with journalists excluded from the Government’s home protection scheme, which funds the installation of security measures, many have been left feeling at risk.

The report makes a number of recommendations, including the establishment of a new media safety group by Justice Minister Naomi Long, with representatives from the PSNI, Public Prosecution Service (PPS), media organisations and the NUJ, to deliver a new journalist safety strategy.

It also calls for the PSNI to review its procedural response to threats and attacks against journalists and conduct investigations capable of leading to successful prosecutions, and to produce new guidance and training for officers on the protection of journalists during public disorder.

The Northern Ireland Office and Department of Justice have been urged to ensure at-risk journalists can access the home protection scheme.

The UK government has also been urged to establish an independent public inquiry into the 2001 murder of Martin O’Hagan if the expected Police Ombudsman’s investigation finds serious failings or wrongdoing by the police.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland director, said Northern Ireland is the most dangerous place in the UK for journalists.

“They are being threatened, attacked and even killed for shining a light on paramilitary groups and others who seek to exert control through violence,” he said.

“This creates a climate of fear that many assumed was consigned to history when the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

“Yet there has not been a single prosecution for threats against journalists from paramilitary groups. This sense of impunity only emboldens those behind the threats.

“When journalists are under attack, press freedom is under attack. The state must create a safe environment where journalists can work freely and report without fear of reprisals. It is currently failing to do so.”

National Union of Journalists assistant general secretary Seamus Dooley added: “In what is supposed to be normalised society, post the peace process, journalists are living in fear and behind high-security measures.

“That really is not the sign of a normal functioning democracy.”

Responding, Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, who acts as the PSNI lead for journalist safety, said police have received the Amnesty report and “will take time to consider the contents and recommendations”.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland takes the safety of journalists very seriously and has been very much involved in developing both national and local plans to tackle this issue over the last couple of years,” he said.

“As a result, we have developed a joint strategy and joint plan with NUJ and with local editors.

“We have appointed two Journalist Safety Officers, established an internal Journalist Safety Group, implemented screening arrangements within our contact management centre and ensured that reports of threats and crimes by journalists are investigated by detectives.

“The Police Service has also arranged a number online seminars for local media around internet and personal safety.

“Journalists do not have to tolerate threats and crimes as part of their role. That has been our recent, consistent message. If any journalist needs advice in relation to an incident, threat or crime which is connected to your role as a journalist, please contact 101 and report the matter.

“I would also encourage journalists to speak with one of the Journalist Safety Officers in our Strategic Communications and Engagement Department.”