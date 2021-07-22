Six people were injured on Thursday night after a car crashed into a crowd outside a pub in South Wales.

Police were called to Llantrisant Road, Pontyclun at around 8.30pm sparking a huge emergency services response.

Six people have been taken to the University Hospital of Wales and one of the pedestrians has suffered life-changing injuries, police confirmed.

The driver of the car, a 79-year-old man, is understood to have suffered a medical episode which resulted in his car, a silver Ford Puma, crashing into The Windsor pub. He is in a critical condition in hospital.

Chief Inspector James Ratti of South Wales Police said: “Emergency services were called to this critical incident just before 8.30pm this evening and were confronted with a scene which involved a number of casualties.

“We worked alongside our colleagues in both the ambulance and fire services to deal with the casualties as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“This was a very distressing incident and we are very grateful to the members of the public who came to the aid of the injured people in the moments immediately after the collision.”

An investigation into the collision has now been launched, the force added.

The owner of the nearby The Windsor pub wrote on Facebook: “Hiya all. I have had a few messages in regards to the situation tonight. Everyone has been taken to hospital and the emergency services are on the case.

“Thank you all for your help. Thanks to all by standers who helped and all the emergency services.”

Additional reporting by PA